Army veteran gets Apex anthem standing ban overturned

A former soldier who complained after being told he was not allowed to stand for the National Anthem during a military concert in Suffolk has forced the venue to review its policy.

Doug Speller, 74, from Thetford, bought tickets for the Path to Peace concert on 23 November at The Apex, in Bury St Edmunds but was told he had to remain seated because of health and safety regulations.

The Apex, which is owned by St Edmundsbury Borough Council, said it had looked again at its policy following Mr Speller's complaints.

Debbie Tubby reports.