Research shows Manchester 'grey, not rainy'

Manchester has long been labelled the rainy city, but new evidence suggests it is actually one of the driest cities in the UK.

Researchers at the University of Manchester believe that a misleading climate map from 1926 - showing heavily concentrated rainfall over the area - could be to blame for the city's rainy reputation.

However Liz Bentley, founder of the Weather Club, believes that although Manchester is by no means the wettest city, it can still be grim up north.

She told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "Rather than producing lots of rain, you get a lot of that kind of grey weather - a little bit dull and drizzly - just hanging around a few more hours because it gets caught up by the hills."