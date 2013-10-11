Statue marks Buckfast Abbey's 1,000th anniversary

Video

A statue of Madonna and Child has been commissioned to mark the 1,000th anniversary of Buckfast Abbey in Devon, one of the oldest active monasteries left in the UK.

Over the centuries the abbey has been converted and even ruined, before being rebuilt by a team of six monks about 100 years ago.

Now the abbey is being renovated and a small community of Benedictine monks still live and work there.

Its millennium celebrations are gathering pace with a specially commissioned Madonna and Child by Devon sculptor Isabel Coulton.