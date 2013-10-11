Video
Staffordshire Police officers to wear cameras
Staffordshire Police officers are to wear body cameras in a bid to help gather evidence.
The county's police and crime commissioner Matthew Ellis said cameras would be worn by every officer, special and PCSO while on patrol.
The scheme has been piloted in Newcastle under Lyme and is due to be rolled out across the force area from next month, using 550 cameras.
Mr Ellis said cameras would only be turned on when an incident started.
11 Oct 2013
