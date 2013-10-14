Could Ribble Valley be the model for UK farming?

Video

The Ribble Valley in Lancashire has been fighting to restore consumer confidence in its farming since the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in 2001.

It has tried to restore confidence by introducing a unique system of food production based on trust and increased transparency of the food chain.

Ian O'Reilly and Emma Robinson run Gazegill Organic Farm which is part of the Ribble Valley Food Trail and aims to transform thinking about food by emphasising trust and provenance.

Could this be a model that the rest of the UK could learn from?

Inside Out North West is broadcast on BBC One England on Monday, 14 October at 19:30 BST and nationwide on the iPlayer for seven days thereafter.