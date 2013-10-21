Fears over advancing tide of bovine TB in England

Video

Inside Out investigates whether the government is failing farmers in the battle against bovine TB.

The north has become the new frontline in the battle to control the disease, with new measures introduced this month to bring it under control.

The disease has been steadily spreading into Cheshire, Derbyshire, Cumbria and Nottinghamshire.

If the disease cannot be controlled in this area known as 'the edge', there are fears it could spread to Greater Manchester, Lincolnshire and West Yorkshire.

Some farmers including Phil Latham from Cheshire welcome the new measures, but Phil describes the testing system as "shambolic".

The government's Animal Health and Veterinary Laboratories Agency (AHVLA) claims the system is strictly managed and Defra says it will be reviewing progress.

