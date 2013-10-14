Video
Chinese demand grows for goods made in East Anglia
Businesses in the eastern region have been taking advantage of China's growing demand for luxury western goods, with exports up 9% in a year.
As the Chancellor George Osborne encourages China to invest in the UK, this week the BBC is focusing on China and its importance as the world's second biggest economy.
Richard Bond reports on companies in the eastern region rising to the challenge of selling British products to China.
