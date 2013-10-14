Coldharbour Mill chimney in restoration

Video

Steeplejacks are repairing a 126ft (38m) chimney at a Devon spinning mill museum.

Coldharbour Mill in Uffculme was a commercial spinning mill until 1981 and has been a working museum producing a variety of woven fabrics since 1982.

Six times a year the mill's two steam engines are started for events.

But in February, an inspection revealed frost and other weather damage to the top 30ft (9.1m) section of the chimney.

Steeplejack firm Aspire from Derby are working to restore the chimney.