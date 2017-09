Video

Exports of manufactured goods from the East Midlands to China and Hong Kong have seen a boost this year.

The region sold £1.4bn worth of goods to the countries in 2012 and has reached a total of £788m for the first half of 2013, despite China's economic slowdown.

BBC East Midlands Today's Mike O'Sullivan spoke to Clive Kenyon-Brown, Graham Cartledge, Alan Clements and Jade Blackburn.