Video
South East flight path changes put forward
Planned changes in air traffic control that would change the way hundreds of thousands of planes are managed in the skies above the South East have been put forward by the National Air Traffic Service (Nats).
Nats has said the new system will be more efficient and environmentally friendly, but some people living under new flight paths will hear and see more aircraft overhead.
Residents near Gatwick and London City airports are being asked to comment on the plans.
-
15 Oct 2013
- From the section England