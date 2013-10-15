Revamp for Eastbourne's 1930s bandstand

Video

A bandstand that has entertained the East Sussex resort of Eastbourne since the 1930s is undergoing a revamp after cold winters and salt air corroded its steel framework.

The £230,000 restoration project is being carried out by Eastbourne Borough Council and English Heritage.

Councillor Carolyn Heaps said heritage buildings were great assets and needed to have money spent on them.

BBC South East Today's Alex Beard reports.