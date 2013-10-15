Tennis player Luz Esperanza Merry on track for stardom

Video

A 12-year-old wheelchair tennis player has become the top under-18 player in England after just nine months in the sport.

Luz Esperanza Merry, from Plymouth in Devon, is ninth in the world junior rankings and now she is one of Team GB's hopes for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Esperanza, from Plymouth in Devon, was a rising star of able-bodied players.

However, after experiencing septic arthritis in her hip she had to switch to wheelchair tennis.