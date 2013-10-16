Video
A14 toll plan 'arbitrary and unfair' say MPs
MPs have told the government that plans for a toll road on the A14 in Cambridgeshire are "arbitrary and unfair" and threaten to damage economic growth in the eastern region.
The proposal for a new road to the north of Cambridge has been widely criticised by hauliers, motoring organisations and business groups.
Suffolk businessman Tim Meadows-Smith questioned why the road users should "pay another tax exclusive to Suffolk to use a road which has not been fit for purpose for years".
