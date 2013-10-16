Fenland celery awarded EU protected status

Video

Fenland celery has joined Champagne and Cornish pasties as England's first vegetable to earn protected status from the European Commission.

The celery, grown in Cambridgeshire, Suffolk and Norfolk, is light green to white in colour with a crisp, crunchy texture.

The EU said the status would ensure the product was protected from imposters and would help publicise its distinctive nutty and bittersweet flavour.

It does cost twice the price of other varieties, and is most prized for its root. Kim Riley reports.