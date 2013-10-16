Addenbrooke's surgeon speaks of Tilbury crane rescue

Video

A surgeon who operated on a man whose leg become trapped while working in crane has spoken to the BBC about the "unusual" rescue.

The engineer, who does not want to be identified, was working at the Port of Tilbury in Essex when his leg became trapped in the crane's winding gear, 100ft (30m) above ground.

Orthopaedic specialists Peter Hull and Andrew Carrothers from Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge were flown to his aid by the Herts and Essex air ambulance.

BBC Look East's Ben Bland reports.