Boscombe car crash victim had killed man

Video

The victim of a fatal car crash had murdered a man a few hours earlier, police have confirmed.

Detectives investigating the death of Ibrahim Youseuf in Boscombe, Dorset, say there is forensic evidence linking it to the crash in Wiltshire.

The collision on the A350 in Trowbridge at 06:20 BST on Friday, killed a man known to Mr Youseuf.

Mr Youseuf, who owned a nearby car wash, was found with fatal knife injuries on Friday, at a building in Gloucester Road at 12:30 BST.