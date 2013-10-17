Schools in South East affected by teachers' strike

Video

Hundreds of schools across south-east England were closed or partially shut as teachers took part in a one-day strike.

In Hampshire, Chamberlayne Leisure Centre in Southampton ran special holiday activities to cater for children unable to attend school.

While striking teachers taking part in a rally in Worthing, West Sussex, said they were happy with the level of support.

But political rivals were united in condemning the walk out.

Steve Brine, Conservative MP for Winchester, and John Denham, Southampton Itchen Labour MP, said the strike inconvenienced parents.