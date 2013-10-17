Video
Kent student's ordeal sparks review of 'legal high'
Government officials are to look at the risks of a substance after a student suffered a near fatal reaction to a product bought from a shop that sells legal highs in Kent.
Home Office minister Norman Baker has asked officials to look at Exodus Damnation, an incense sold by Skunkworks in Canterbury.
The owners of the shop said their business had "extremely high moral codes" and traded legally, and a large team enforced a number of strict policies.
-
17 Oct 2013
- From the section England