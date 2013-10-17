Warrington family battles government on disability rule

Video

A family whose disabled son's benefit was taken away while he was in hospital, have challenged the government rule.

Cameron Mathieson spent more than two years in Alder Hey Hospital with cystic fibrosis and muscular dystrophy.

His family argue they acted as full-time carers until the five-year-old's death, in October 2012.

Government guidelines state Disability Living Allowance (DLA) is not payable after the first 84 days in hospital.