Kent card fraud victim Jeanette Atkins warns elderly

An elderly woman who lost hundreds of pounds is warning others not to be fleeced by fraudsters who trick people into revealing their credit card details over the phone.

Jeanette Atkins from Dartford, who lost more than £300, said she had been in tears.

Kent Police say they have received reports of 60 cases in the last two months. The fraud involves the conmen asking the card holder to phone the bank to cancel the card and saying they will send a courier round to collect it.

Surrey and Sussex Police have also issued warnings in the last two weeks about the scam which is spreading across the South East.