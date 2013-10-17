David Cameron plea over UKIP defectors

Video

The Prime Minister has made a direct appeal to people in the South East tempted to vote for the UK Independence Party at the next General Election to think again.

Speaking on BBC Sussex and Surrey, he said the Conservative Party was tackling issues such as immigration and welfare.

UKIP leader Nigel Farage, whose party has won seats on councils in Kent, Surrey and Sussex this year, said the Conservatives were terrified of losing votes in the South East to his party.