Pair arrested in Hastings anti-slavery raids

An Eastern European couple have been arrested after police searched dozens of properties in Hastings as part of a day of activity in Kent and Sussex to support Anti-Slavery Day.

In one house, three children, their mother and her sister were found living in a single room.

Det Insp Keith Roberts, from Kent Police, said trafficking victims came to the UK expecting a better life but found themselves in overcrowded accommodation with criminals controlling their documents and their bank accounts.