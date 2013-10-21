Video
Boroughbridge flood rescuer Mike Collins voted Community Hero
A man who has been volunteering in his community for more than two decades has been honoured at the 2013 Yorkshire Awards.
Mike Collins has led Scout and Beaver groups in his home town of Boroughbridge and campaigned to keep its library open daily.
He was also involved in rescue efforts when the town was hit by severe flooding last year.
Mr Collins picked up the Community Hero award at the annual ceremony in Leeds.
