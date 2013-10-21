Garden designer Chris Myers wins Yorkshire Award

Video

A garden designer turned television presenter from North Yorkshire has been honoured at the 2013 Yorkshire Awards.

Chris Myers, who lives near Skipton, holds three Royal Horticultural Society gold medals.

In 2013 he became the main presenter on the Channel 4 series Wild Things, raising awareness of Britain's flora and fauna.

Mr Myers won the Countryside award at the annual ceremony in Leeds.

Wild Things footage courtesy of Channel 4/Cwmni Da Productions.