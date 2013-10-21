Leeds hospital chief Linda Pollard honoured for life's work

Video

The chairman of one of Europe's largest hospital trusts has been given the Lifetime Achievement award at the 2013 Yorkshire Awards.

Linda Pollard started her own business at the age of 23 and has had success in both the public and private sectors.

She was appointed chairman of the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust shortly after being appointed CBE in this year's Queen's New Year honours list for her contribution to business and the community.

Mrs Pollard picked up her award at the annual awards ceremony in Leeds.