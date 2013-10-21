Comedian Billy Pearce wins Yorkshire Award

Video

The Leeds-born comedian and actor Billy Pearce has been honoured at the 2013 Yorkshire Awards.

Pearce first rose to prominence when he appeared in the talent show New Faces and has since performed in several Royal Variety shows, at most national theatres and on television shows including ITV's Heartbeat.

He said he was honoured to have been selected for the event's Arts and Entertainment award.

New Faces footage courtesy of ITV/ATV.