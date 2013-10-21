Injured soldier Craig Wood wins Yorkshire Award

Video

A disabled soldier who is hoping to take part in the 2016 Paralympics in Brazil has been honoured at the 2013 Yorkshire Awards.

Rifleman Craig Wood, from Doncaster, lost both his legs and a hand when he was blown up by a roadside bomb while serving with the 2nd Battalion, The Rifles in 2009.

Earlier this year he completed a three-day cycle ride on a special adapted bicycle from Surrey to Paris to raise money for children with special needs.

He has a passion for windsurfing and wants to be part of the 2016 Paralympics team.

Rifleman Wood was given the Special Award at the annual awards ceremony in Leeds.