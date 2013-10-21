BBC broadcaster Harry Gration named Yorkshire Man of the Year

Video

BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration has been named Man of the Year at the 2013 Yorkshire Awards.

Gration, from York, first presented Look North in 1984.

He has also reported on Match of the Day and Grandstand and has commentated on several Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

This year his work was recognised when he was appointed MBE in the Queen's Birthday honours list.

Aside from broadcasting, Gration has been president of the Scarborough Cricket Festival, chairman of the Yorkshire Tourist Board Tourism Awards and is involved with numerous charities.

He picked up his Man of the Year prize at the annual Yorkshire Awards ceremony in Leeds.