Lowestoft capsize: Search called off for missing men
The search has been called off for two men missing after a speedboat capsized off the Suffolk coast at Lowestoft.
A third man who was pulled from the sea was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men had been reported missing from Great Yarmouth in Norfolk. It is thought the men were fishing from the speedboat off Ness Point on Monday.
12 Mar 2014
