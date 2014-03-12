Bernard Matthews turkey
Bernard Matthews in £24m biomass deal

Turkey producer Bernard Matthews has signed a £24m deal to install biomass boilers to heat its turkey sheds.

The Norfolk-based company has 21 turkey farms across Norfolk, Suffolk and Lincolnshire which are currently heated using liquid petroleum gas.

The biomass boilers will initially burn woodchip and eventually burn the poultry waste.

