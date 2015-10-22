Ex-Concorde stewardess recalls trying on Elizabeth Taylor's diamond ring

Video

A former stewardess has recalled trying on Hollywood actress Elizabeth Taylor's diamond ring on Concorde.

Sally Armstrong spent seven years working on the supersonic plane and said "rock stars, movie stars, politicians, Royals, Mick Jagger, Joan Collins, they all wanted to fly on it".

Ms Taylor let her and other stewardess try on "the biggest rock that will ever go on my finger" in the aircraft's toilets.

Ms Armstrong, of New Milton, Hampshire, has written a book on her experiences.

The anniversary of the last commercial flight of Concorde was on 24 October 2003.