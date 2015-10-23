Top 10 UK YouTube influencers named

Video

Video intelligence company Tubular Labs has created a top 10 list of the most influential YouTube creators registered in the UK.

Brothers Olajide "JJ" Olatunji and Deji Olatunji, known as KSI and ComedyShortsGamer, came in first and second place.

In joint third place were two other siblings - Zoe Sugg, known as Zoella, and Joe Sugg, known as ThatcherJoe - along with Joe's flatmate Caspar Lee, known simply as Caspar.

Olajide Olatunji dropped out of college but made $4.5m (£2.9m) in the past year, according to a Forbes list of the world's highest-paid YouTube stars.

The 22-year-old, from Watford, has more than 10 million subscribers to his KSI YouTube channel and a "social reach" of 17.4 million when other social media platforms are taken into account.

Zoe's boyfriend, Alfie Deyes, was at number 10 in the list.