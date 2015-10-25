Video
BFI showcases cinema's lost gems at Leeds rail station
Forgotten films celebrating the lives of ordinary people are being screened at some of England's biggest and busiest railway stations.
They will be played on purpose-built stands at the terminal in Leeds as part of a heritage project by the British Film Institute (BFI).
They include The Great Yorkshire Show (1902), showing the well-dressed Edwardian ladies and gents of the county touring the annual agricultural event.

