BFI showcases cinema's lost gems at Bristol rail station
Forgotten films celebrating the lives of ordinary people are being screened at some of England's biggest and busiest railway stations.
Footage will be played on purpose-built stands at the Bristol Temple Meads terminal as part of a heritage project by the British Film Institute (BFI).
They include Bristol, British City (1951), a council-funded documentary made for the Festival of Britain in 1951 to celebrate the city's heritage.
25 Oct 2015
