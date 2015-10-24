Lisa's silhouette
'I've been robbed at gunpoint': Dangers of off-street prostitution

"Lisa" - not her real name - has worked as a prostitute in Nottingham for almost 20 years.

After starting on the streets, she has switched to working out of a flat but she says she has been subjected to violence by some clients - in particular one who threatened her with a gun.

She tells BBC Inside Out her story.

