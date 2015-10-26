Migrant crisis: Riot death dad and nurse help in Greece
Tariq Jahan, whose son died in the Birmingham riots in 2011, and a nurse from Shropshire have joined teams of volunteers who have gone to Greece to help with the current migrant crisis.
Carrie Davies, a nurse who works at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, went to Kos to support people as they arrived, many in inflatable boats. Among the new arrivals was a five-day-old baby from Afghanistan.
Tariq Jahan who set up the Haroon Jahan Foundation after his son died, travelled with a group from the charity to help new arrivals on the Greek island of Lesbos.
