Migrant crisis: Riot death dad and nurse help in Greece

Video

Tariq Jahan, whose son died in the Birmingham riots in 2011, and a nurse from Shropshire have joined teams of volunteers who have gone to Greece to help with the current migrant crisis.

Carrie Davies, a nurse who works at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, went to Kos to support people as they arrived, many in inflatable boats. Among the new arrivals was a five-day-old baby from Afghanistan.

Tariq Jahan who set up the Haroon Jahan Foundation after his son died, travelled with a group from the charity to help new arrivals on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Inside Out is on BBC One on Monday, 26 October at 19:30 BST and on the iPlayer for 30 days thereafter.