Dunkirk 'Little Ship' restoration halted in legal battle

One of the "Little Ships" that saved thousands of Allied soldiers from being captured in World War Two is in another battle over plans to restore it.

Lady Cable, one of about 800 vessels drafted into action at Dunkirk in May 1940, is now a shell in Totnes, Devon.

But attempts to have it restored at the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth have been blocked in a row over permission to move the ship.

The Lady Cable Trust said it was the "last chance" to save the ship.