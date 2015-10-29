Esmee Polmear, 7, died from rare lung condition

Video

A seven-year-old girl who collapsed at school, died from a rare lung condition that affects about one in 10 million people, a post-mortem has revealed.

Esmee Polmear's parents said doctors saw her numerous times in the two years leading up to her death and were "disappointed" it was not diagnosed.

Esmee, from Perranporth, Cornwall, had pulmonary veno-occlusive disease - a rare condition that causes high blood pressure in the lungs.