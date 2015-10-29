Warwickshire and West Mercia police trial drones

Video

Two police forces in the West Midlands are trialling drones to help fight crime.

Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police have bought two unmanned aircraft worth about £5,000.

Their many uses include being fitted with thermal imaging cameras to help find missing people or fugitives and taking aerial photos of crime scenes.

The technology was demonstrated at Warwickshire Police's headquarters at Leek Wootton and the six month trial is expected to start in January.