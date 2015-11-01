Crash mother welcomes 'first' dedicated family support team

Video

A mother who lost her daughter in a road crash has spoken of her delight after helping to set up a dedicated family liaison unit in the West Midlands.

Avril Child's daughter Sarah was killed by a speeding car in Great Barr, Birmingham, in 2012.

In the aftermath of the crash, Mrs Child learnt the police family liaison officers that supported her were volunteers and juggled their work with day-to-day policing roles.

With Mrs Child's help, West Midlands Police has now launched a dedicated team of family liaison officers, which the force says is the first in the country.

