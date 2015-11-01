Bosley mill blast: Victim's brother wants answers

Video

The brother of Bosley mill victim William Barks wants to know what caused the explosion that killed his brother.

Kelvin Barks believes "someone is to blame" for the death of his 51-year-old sibling and is still waiting for answers.

Four workers at Wood Treatment Ltd in Bosley, Cheshire, were killed in the blast on 17 July that caused the collapse of a four-storey building.

The investigation into the blast is still ongoing and emergency services are continuing their search for Jason Shingler, 38, whose body has yet to be found.

The interview will appear on Inside Out North West, BBC One NW, 2 November, 19:30 GMT