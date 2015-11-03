Security eject man from Penzance Town Council meeting

Video

Security guards manhandled a member of the public out of a council meeting when he tried to ask a question at the wrong time.

The man, who later told the BBC his name was "Charlie Farley", was wrestled out of the meeting by security guards on the orders of the mayor of Penzance Town Council.

A member of the public said there were "horrendous" scenes in the heated meeting held at Penwith College.

The mayor said it was a "very regrettable" incident but the man had tried to "disrupt" the meeting.