Join the nation's Weather Watchers

Video

The BBC has launched Weather Watchers an online crowd-sourced weather club for people who want to join in the nation's favourite conversation and help tell the story of the UK's weather.

Part of BBC Make it Digital it is open to everyone with an interest in what the weather is up to.

BBC Weather Watchers are to play a key role in bringing the audience together on this much-loved topic.

Weather Watchers can create weather reports and their pictures and observations could appear in BBC broadcasts.