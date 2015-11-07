Thousands attend Tar Barrel event, where traffic marshal was injured by car

Video

Thousands of people turned out for the long-standing Tar Barrels tradition, which sees blazing barrels carried through a Devon town each bonfire night.

At this year's event a traffic marshal was "dragged" along by a car which "accelerated" through a road closure, police have said.

Officers said it followed an alleged altercation between the marshal and the driver of an Audi A3 in Ottery St Mary on Thursday evening.

The marshal fractured her right arm and was taken to hospital. A driver, 43, is due to be interviewed but has not been arrested, Devon and Cornwall Police said.