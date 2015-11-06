Devon mother's campaign brings Zafira car recall

Video

A mother whose Vauxhall Zafira burst into flames started a Facebook campaign which led to the recall of thousands of the same model.

Sue Freemantle, from Ivybridge in Devon, found out that other Zafira owners had suffered similar incidents.

Vauxhall has announced a recall of 220,000 Zafira B cars after about 200 fires were reported to Sue's Facebook page.

The fires started behind the glovebox in the heating and ventilation system.