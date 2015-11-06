Wrekin hill turns red in act of remembrance

Video

The top of the Wrekin hill, in Shropshire, turned red as schoolchildren formed a human poppy as an act of remembrance.

More than 300 children from Newdale Primary School and Nursery, in Telford, trekked through fog to the top of one of the West Midlands' most famous landmarks.

The tribute was in aid of the Royal British Legion.

The pupils, supported by the Army reserves, stayed in formation for about 30 minutes before being treated to a hot meal on the hill and a helicopter fly-past.

Head teacher Rachel Cook said she was "delighted" by how the event had gone, despite poor weather.