Video

Despite three suicide attempts, Sophie has been waiting for months to receive treatment.

What's it like when you experience an acute mental health crisis?

Sophie is in her early twenties and, despite a series of suicide attempts, she says she wasn't given the help she needed.

Months later she's still on a waiting list for specialist support.

She told the BBC her story as part of a special animation commissioned to mark the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Details of organisations offering information and support with mental health are available at bbc.co.uk/actionline, or you can call for free, at any time to hear recorded information on 08000 564 756.