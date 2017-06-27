Arts Council funding boost for West Midlands groups

Arts cash boost for West Midlands
The West Midlands is to get a major boost to its arts funding.

Over the next four years, more than £215m is to be invested in the region.

The money from Arts Council England will be put into 25 'new' organisations, and seven existing projects will receive increased funding.

But the Royal Shakespeare Company, in Stratford-upon-Avon, has lost out on about £500,000 a year as Arts Council England invests in smaller projects.

