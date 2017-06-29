US couple returns WWI soldier's postcard

Video

Graham and Linda Richards from the United States have returned mementos of a WWI soldier to the Moseley Society in Birmingham.

At 6ft 5in, William Furse is thought to be the tallest soldier to serve in the First World War.

Graham Richards bought a picture frame containing a photograph of Mr Furse from a shop in Stratford-upon-Avon twenty years ago and only recently found out its significance.

After some detective work the couple were able to trace his place of birth to Birmingham.

With no remaining family members of Mr Furse the couple handed their findings to the local history group.