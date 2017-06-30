The Royal National Lifeboat Institution urges greater risk awareness

Video

The deaths of seven men who drowned in two separate incidents at a beach in East Sussex last summer were caused by misadventure, a coroner has concluded.

The RNLI had previously recommended employing lifeguards at Camber Sands.

Darren Lewis is from the RNLI and told Radio 4's PM programme people need to "be aware" of the dangers and that "this starts with education".

Mr Lewis said "within the UK the level of understanding is regrettably quite low". He added this is "a natural environment where there is always a level of danger".